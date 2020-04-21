WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms overnight & again Wednesday

The East Texas Storm Team is tracking two more rounds of severe weather for the week ahead. The first round is late tonight into Tuesday morning, the second comes on Wednesday.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

Storm Threat #1 –

Tonight & Early Tuesday Morning

This is a very isolated threat for severe storms. We have a warm front that is lifting back into East Texas. It will come in at the time an upper-level disturbance moves through.

Both of these features will set off some rain and storms over East Texas, and they could produce hail. Because of this threat, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area (HWY 79 and northward) under that risk for a few severe storms.

Storm Threat #2 – Wednesday

On Wednesday, strong to severe storms are likely again in East Texas. We have declared this as a Severe Weather Alert Day.

The threats for this day will first be heavy rain. Amounts up to 2″ or more will be possible.

As far as severe threats–wind and hail will be the two primary concerns. However, forecast models profiling the atmosphere do show an increased concern for a few tornadoes. There is still time to fine-tune this specific part of the forecast, but all threats will be possible Wednesday. One other note, the severe threat can be amplified with the timing of the storms–which looks to be midday and into the afternoon (the peak heating of the day).

We are in the heart of severe weather season. The country’s most active period is April through early June. Please stay tuned to our forecast and review your safety plan before storms occur.

See our video above as we break down both severe threats.