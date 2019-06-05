WEATHER ALERT: Rounds of heavy rain expected today

Another batch of rain is returning to East Texas for the second half of the week. The heaviest rain expected today, where 1-2 inches is possible and isolated higher amounts.

WEATHER SETUP:

Two main features at play for our waves of rain today. First is tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico formerly associated with a tropical wave. Even though that wave did not develop into a depression or storm, its moisture is going to provide the fuel needed for the rain through the end of the week.

In the upper levels, the energy needed to produce the heavy rain and storms will be the upper low from the Four Corners states. This will spread energy to East Texas and give us the widespread coverage of storms.

The result will be likely rain, with storm chances possible on Thursday & Friday.

Due to a heavy rain threat (1-2 inches or higher), a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Houston & Trinity counties until 7 AM Thursday. More counties could be added to the watch.

