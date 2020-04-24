WEATHER: A few severe storms Friday before a quieter weekend

After Wednesday’s severe storms, there is one more risk of storms on Friday before the weekend arrives. This is a smaller threat compared to what we have seen for the last three severe weather events, but there is still a low risk for hail, wind, & a possible tornado.

WEATHER SET-UP:

Quieter weather in place across Texas on Thursday in the wake of the cold front Wednesday night. The stormy weather has been over the Deep South Region to the Southeast.

Our next focus is a quick moving upper-level system that will send energy and lift toward East Texas and put us in the risk for severe storms.

With this chance of storms, the Gulf moisture return is not going to be very high. However, there will be enough instability (storm energy) available for a few storms to develop in the late afternoon & evening.

Because of the available ingredients, this is enough for the Storm Prediction Center to place most of East Texas in either a “Marginal” or “Slight” risk of severe storms. Hail & wind will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two is possible, especially north of US HWY 80 and closer to the Red River.

We are not declaring a Severe Weather Alert Day at this time, but our Storm Team will monitor trends for Friday. This will be a quick storm threat and then we’re set for a great and calmer weekend unlike the last two.

