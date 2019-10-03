East Texas Storm Team tracking storms this evening & weekend forecast

Breaking News
We have had a few storms in southern counties this afternoon that led to severe weather warnings. These storms will gradually weaken in the next few hours.

Storm reports:
4:50 PM: Tree reported down 10 miles west of Center on HWY 7.
6:11 PM: Tree and power line down on FM 1911, 3 miles south of Alto.

Your forecast keeping storms around for a few more hours this evening and tonight. On Friday, a few more possible with daytime heating in the afternoon with highs around 90.

Cooler weather is coming our way on Monday after another cold front brings storms Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. See the complete forecast here.

