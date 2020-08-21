Marco & Laura: local impacts to East Texas this week

The East Texas Storm Team is continuing to track Laura & Marco as they move through the Gulf this week. Our forecast is very complex in regards to both storms and will be changing a lot over the next few days.

12 AM Update:

Hurricane Marco

Marco became a hurricane Sunday early afternoon, making it the third one of the Atlantic season.

The current forecast track has landfall occurring Monday afternoon almost as a Category 1 hurricane and then decreasing in wind speed to a depression by Tuesday midday & afternoon.

EAST TEXAS IMPACTS

Locally, we can expect rain and storms to become LIKELY throughout the day Tuesday as Marco lifts northwest into East Texas and begins to weaken even more. However, rain bands will develop for us from mid-morning through late evening. A few strong storms possible (including a low tornado threat).

Rain chances continue into Wednesday, but the coverage is not as high. The focus will then turn to Laura and its path.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Laura is moving over the Hispaniola region and set to arrive in Cuba Sunday evening and will move east to west across this area through Monday evening before lifting into the Gulf of Mexico.

Laura’s forecast track once it clears Cuba will be of great concern. First, this storm is expected to gain a lot of momentum as it moves into warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Reaching Category 1 by Tuesday afternoon to evening, and potentially Category 2 by early Wednesday morning. This forecast track is favoring right along the Texas & Louisiana border, with additional forecast guidance suggesting an even farther west track.

EAST TEXAS IMPACTS

This is a storm that has major potential to become stronger than a Category 1, but highly dependent upon how much energy Marco uses first while in the Gulf. Forecast model tracks show a decent agreement with a west track toward the TX & LA border.

If the west track is correct (following the congruent tropical plots heading toward the TX/LA border), then it sets up this area potentially for a lot of rainfall. However, since this storm is currently moving over land we won’t have a better tune to this until it reaches open Gulf waters come Tuesday.

At this time, here is the Futurecast (our in-house KETK model) track related to Laura. It shows an even farther west track into the Gulf with landfall nearing Houston/TX Upper Coast region. This will change with further model runs. Stay tuned for updates.

KEY TAKEAWAY: STAY AWARE

For each storm, there are changes that will continue to occur in the 24-36 hours. Stay tuned for updates both on-air and online. There is a risk for isolated tornadoes with any storm.

