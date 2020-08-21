Two tropical systems heading for Gulf, Texas next week

As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the East Texas Storm Team has been tracking an increase in storm development this week. There are currently three storms in the Atlantic Basin, but two of them are eyeing Texas & the Gulf coast states late weekend and into next week. This is an evolving situation and there will be a lot of changes over the coming days.

Tropical Depression #14

We’ll start with this storm as it’s the main storm that currently is moving toward Texas next week. This storm will make a brief landfall near Nicaragua & Honduras, and another landfall near Cancun before lifting into the Gulf Of Mexico. When this storm reached 40 mph winds or higher, it will be classified as Tropical Storm Laura.

Tropical Depression #13

This storm is a slightly weaker storm for now and approaching the Leeward Islands. By the weekend, this storm will become Tropical Storm Marco and head toward the Greater Antilles where major strengthening is expected.

BOTH STORMS WILL STRENGTHEN

A primary factor for the storms to intensify in the coming days would be the warm ocean temperatures. With the water being this warm, this could mean a stronger storm than forecasted.

