Tropical storm likely to form in Gulf

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The tropical system in the northeastern Gulf is intensifying and could become a Category One hurricane later this week.

The area of concern is an area of low pressure that is strengthening along the Florida panhandle in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. In the next 24-48 hours it will encounter warmer ocean temperatures and will gain strength to Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. If it does reach this, it would be given the name “Barry”. It remains possible that it could reach hurricane strength by the end of the week.

The various models do have this storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico and coming toward Texas at the end of the week and perhaps giving some impact to our East Texas weather this weekend.

The primary factors that will contribute to make this disturbance become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm are weak upper level winds (if stronger they would keep it unorganized) and the warm Gulf of Mexico water temperatures. Tuesday evening, these temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than average and in the upper 80s near the coastal states (prime for storm strengthening).

Most computer models have heavy rain from the Texas upper coast to the Florida panhandle. For East Texas, our best rain day at this time is Saturday based off the current forecast track and trends as it could move right up between Texas & Louisiana.

We have several days to fine tune this forecast, so stay tuned for further updates from the East Texas Storm Team.