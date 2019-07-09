Tropical Storm Barry: Everything we know now

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tropical Storm Barry continues to strengthen out in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s peak wind-speeds will approach hurricane status but for now it stays a tropical storm.

Hurricane & Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect for southern Louisiana. Once the storm comes onshore, the track still has some variation but East Texas stays on the western edge. We will keep rain chances in the 30% to 40% chance for now, with areas east of US HWY 259 at a 60% rain potential this weekend.

See our video above for the latest forecast.

Current forecasted path is staying over Louisiana at this time. East Texas is just on the western edge of the storms expected main impact.

There are still futurecast models that show a potential West drift of this storm but the overall model agreement keeps Barry East. As we stay on the western side of the storm our overall rain impacts won’t be anywhere close to Louisiana and Mississippi.

Rain total forecasts continue to change with every model run but as of now devastating flooding is possible. 20″+ of total rain by the time this storm clears in areas that have already seen flooding.

