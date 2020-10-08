Tracking Delta: Impacts to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurricane Delta is on track to strengthen again over the Gulf waters as it eyes the Texas & Louisiana coast areas. While East Texas will be on the west side of the storm, parts of our area will still feel potential Tropical Storm force winds by Friday as the storm passes to our east.

Delta Latest:

Here is the most current look at Delta in the Gulf & the projected forecast track.

Delta has a few steering currents that will allow the storm to nudge toward Louisiana by Friday and prevent a Texas landfalling Hurricane.

During the day Thursday, the high pressure ridge over Florida will keep it on the west-northwest track. Thursday night into Friday, an upper disturbance increases over West Texas – turning Delta more north. That upper low will move east and help force the cord of the storm into Louisiana. While there will be impacts for Texas, these two weather currents will steer Delta toward Louisiana to see the worst of this storm.

Weather Outlook – Thursday:

Limited to near-zero sunshine on Thursday as clouds will thicken up. During the day, a few showers are possible, but we don’t anticipate a lot of rain. Chances of rain at 30% to 40%. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 70s through the afternoon.

Weather Outlook – Friday:

Delta will be approaching the northern Gulf Coast during the day Friday. The current track has the storm following a similar path that Laura took back in mid-August. Due to a slight west shift in the track of the storm, heavier rainfall will be likely from Southeast Texas to Toledo Bend and points east. The remainder of East Texas will see some rain, but best chances east of HWY 69 & south of HWY 79. Cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions will be expected.

On Friday afternoon and evening as the storm passes just to the east, tropical storm force winds are possible in East Texas. Our KETK model shows the potential of 20-50 mph gusts during this time period.

The National Hurricane Center says that Toledo Bend is in a 50% to 60% chance of experiencing Tropical Storm force winds. At this time, no East Texas county is under a tropical weather alert, but we will monitor this closely.

Rain will gradually end Saturday morning and clouds decrease into the afternoon. A humid weekend ahead with highs nearing 90 degrees by Sunday.

Rain Forecast:

The majority of East Texas will not see much rain at all. Everyone to get clouds and cooler temperatures. Based off the track of Delta, the heaviest rain totals are for areas closer to the Texas & Louisiana border, but especially for Toledo Bend where amounts near 4 inches are possible.