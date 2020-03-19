Tornado Watch in effect for portions of East Texas

Our East Texas Storm Team is monitoring the severe weather threat this evening. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM for parts of the KETK & FOX51 viewing areas.

These are the counties included: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, & Wood.

In a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. Stay weather aware and monitor conditions for a possible warning. Know your safety plan before severe weather occurs.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app to stay ahead of the storm. Our app will use your location to keep you notified of severe weather alerts, lightning, and our forecast. In the radar section of our app, you will be able to view Futurecast up to 24 hours – which will be crucial as we get closer to Tuesday. Download for Apple and Android devices.

Here are the current weather alerts.

Click here for more information of specific weather watches or warnings for your county.

Click here for our Interactive Radar.