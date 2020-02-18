The rain continues: another 1-3 inches possible this week

This has been a wet start to 2020. We have desperately needed this rain due to the drought East Texas has seen. Last week’s rain we had in a short period of time led to a lot of flooding. For this week’s rainfall, we will see it over a span of four days. With rain comes clouds, and this gloomy weather will continue until Friday!

TRACKING THE COLD FRONT:

Tonight, the front is approaching DFW and to the northwest of I-30. This is a slow-moving front. That means the cold front will arrive on Tuesday and will split East Texas between a warm & muggy environment versus a cooler and brisk airmass.

Here is how Futurecast handles the front and temperatures for Tuesday afternoon.

THE RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH THURSDAY:

After the first batch of rain comes on Tuesday, the upper-level moisture will keep the rain going in Deep East Texas. That rain will continue into Wednesday morning and then increase for all of us Wednesday afternoon and evening.

By Thursday, the rain will finally let up. Clouds might linger through late Thursday before clearing Thursday night into Friday.

ANOTHER GOOD SOAKER:

Rain amounts could total 3 inches, especially for Deep East Texas where the rain will start Tuesday afternoon and not end until Thursday late morning or early afternoon.