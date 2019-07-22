Storms with the cold front this afternoon & evening

A cold front is moving through East Texas today. The combination of heat and humidity plus the front will aid in storm development through the evening – an isolated severe storm risk.

Heat & storms! A hot afternoon in our area with middle 90s, but the front is moving in and bringing some gusty storms. Tomorrow will feel a lot better! Video update below.Follow Radar here: https://www.easttexasmatters.com/interactive-radar?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Meteorologist_Marcus_Bagwell or East Texas Storm Team Mobile App. Posted by Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell on Monday, July 22, 2019

Our main concern with storms will be the wind threat, gusts over 30 mph will be possible. Lightning and heavy rain will also be a factor with these storms. They are moving southeast at 20 mph.

LIVE DOPPLER RADAR:

Here is a current look at radar. You can find our interactive radar here.

Click here for local radar views.

The risk for severe weather is very low this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has our far eastern counties in the marginal risk – but any place a storm occurs could be strong to possibly severe with all the humidity in the air.

HEAT & HUMIDITY:

If you don’t see storms, you have the heat! Today has now become the hottest day for Tyler – reaching 96 again this afternoon as of 2 PM. The official high will be released later today. Stay hydrated and cool.

A reminder to download East Texas Storm Team app to track storms and get custom alerts for multiple locations. New features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.





