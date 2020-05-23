Storms likely tonight, more expected for Memorial Day holiday

The East Texas Storm Team is monitoring storm development near the Red River. Forecast indications show the storms moving east and southeast tonight, bringing a chance of severe weather in our area after 10 PM and lasting into early Saturday morning.

The outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has northern counties under a “Slight Risk”. The Enhanced Risk is near I-30 and to the north near the Red River. As the storms move into East Texas, they will lose their severe punch, but will remain noisy.

Here is a look at the current radar near the Red River and East Texas.

Below are the severe weather alerts, updating every 5 minutes.

This is not the only round of storms we expect in the coming days. Storms will increase starting Sunday into Memorial Day, lasting through late next week.

