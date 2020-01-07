EARLY ALERT: Significant severe weather & rain threat Friday

A winter-time severe weather threat is increasing for East Texas at the end of this week. While all is quiet and tranquil for now, that will change in a fast way starting on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we will see a south wind increase. This will advance Gulf moisture, clouds, and some light rain for Thursday. The main event comes on Friday when the upper-level dynamics increases, triggering the potential of numerous severe storms and heavy rain in East Texas.

Because of the strong signals given by forecast models regarding the severe potential, the Storm Prediction Center has East Texas (and the ArkLaTex region) under a 30% risk for severe storms to occur in our area. This type of issuance beyond three days from an event is uncommon, and especially rare for East Texas.

And not only is the severe weather risk elevated, but a lot of rain could fall – perhaps over 2 inches.

Timing, specific threats, and rain amounts will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Check out the video above for more about the setup of

Friday’s severe weather risk.

