Severe weather possible tonight through Monday morning

A Severe Weather Alert Day is in effect as another line of strong storms will arrive overnight. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns. Hail along with isolated tornadoes are also possible.

SEVERE THREAT BREAK DOWN:

Storms will be increasing from the Northwest. This line of storms is rather expansive – stretching from Texas to the Ohio Valley.

These storms are not expected to weaken until after they arrive to East Texas. This is why we are under a Slight to Enhanced Risk, meaning scattered to numerous severe storms are likely to occur.

Our two primary weather threats for the overnight round will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Cannot rule out hail or a tornado, but those threats are lower.

Watch my video above for the current timing of the storms.

