Severe weather possible late tonight

Another storm system will bring a risk for severe thunderstorms to East Texas late tonight into Thursday morning. The timing of these storms will be when the majority of people are sleeping. A Severe Weather Alert Day is in effect for our central and northern counties.

WEATHER SET UP:

A cold front moving through the Central Plains has been responsible for several rounds of severe weather the last few days, and this front will come to East Texas on Thursday to bring a slight drop in temperatures and a brief break from the humidity.

Because of the humid environment we have and the upcoming instability we will see Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Slight to Enhanced risk of severe weather. Most of the severe storms will stay just north & northwest of East Texas, but will move in after 10 PM Wednesday.

Watch the video above for the latest Futurecast timing or click here.

