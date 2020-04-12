Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued ahead of cold front

The severe threat from earlier Sunday has moved well off to our east. However, there is still a risk for a few more severe storms this evening ahead of a cold front–mainly for northern counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 PM Sunday.

Counties included: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, Titus, Upshur, & Wood.

WEATHER UPDATE:

Sunshine has returned across East Texas, allowing for a decent amount of instability to increase back into our area. A cold front is nearing the Red River, and it has a lot of colder air aloft with it. That will allow storm development capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center does continue a medium risk for severe storms to account for this hail threat.

Download East Texas Storm Team app to track storms, view Futurecast, and get custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.

If you have any pictures of storm damage or hail, send it to KETK and FOX51 on our Report It page.

Meteorologist John Adams will have an update at 5 PM on KETK.