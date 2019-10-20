Severe storms possible Sunday evening, overnight

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://www.easttexasmatters.com/livestream/
Tornado warnings in effect for the following counties until 8:45 p.m.:
- Panola
Tornado watches in effect for the following counties:
- Camp
- Cass
- Franklin
- Gregg
- Harris
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Marion
- Morris
- Panola
- Rains
- Rusk
- Smith
- Titus
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
Severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:
- Harrison
- Panola
Another strong cold front is set to arrive Monday morning. This time, there are greater weather dynamics at play with this weather event where some severe storms could occur in East Texas. This is not a widespread severe event, but can happen anywhere given the weather.
6:30 PM Update:
-Severe T-Storm Warning for parts of Cherokee, Rusk, & Smith counties until 7 PM.
Below are the active watches and warnings. You can click here for a more detail on the weather alerts.