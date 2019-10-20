Severe storms possible Sunday evening, overnight

WATCH LIVE HERE: https://www.easttexasmatters.com/livestream/

Tornado warnings in effect for the following counties until 8:45 p.m.:

Panola

Tornado watches in effect for the following counties:

Camp

Cass

Franklin

Gregg

Harris

Harrison

Henderson

Hopkins

Marion

Morris

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

Severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:

Harrison

Panola

Another strong cold front is set to arrive Monday morning. This time, there are greater weather dynamics at play with this weather event where some severe storms could occur in East Texas. This is not a widespread severe event, but can happen anywhere given the weather.

6:30 PM Update:

-Severe T-Storm Warning for parts of Cherokee, Rusk, & Smith counties until 7 PM.

