Severe storms possible for Deep East Texas Today

This risk in Deep East Texas is going to be driven by a stalling cold front, placing very warm and humid air in Toledo Bend area. The timing of this could occur midday through evening. Because of this, the Storm Prediction Center has our southeast counties under a Slight Risk – meaning a few severe storms are possible. With this threat in Deep East Texas, damaging wind gusts will be two main concerns on Monday.

WEATHER SET UP:

The cold front is moving into East Texas, and the area of rain that was once there with the front back near the Red River has decreased. However, due to strong south winds ahead of the front, additional waves of rain and storms will continue.

HAPPENING NOW:

This morning, nearly all of East Texas has seen rain and embedded t-storms. Most have been non-severe, and that will continue to be the case. Rain will be increasing more this morning as the cold front moves in.

FUTURECAST:

With the cold front approaching East Texas, additional showers and storms are expected to increase through the morning hours. They could contain heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

For your morning commute Monday, cold front will be moving south of I-20. Most rain and storms will also push southward. Temperatures will be dropping from the 60s into the 50s (possibly 40s for some) behind the front. However, the rain is not finished, more will be expected midday Monday and into the rest of the afternoon, evening. Furthermore, storms in Deep East Texas will be monitored closely with that chance of severe storms from mid-morning to the evening hours.

MORE RAIN TO COME:

The main focus is the additional waves to rain to move through East Texas this week. Here is a look through Thursday.

Rain amounts could exceed 4 inches across East Texas – especially for areas closer to the Texas & Louisiana border.

Because of this potential, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through mid-week (more counties likely could reach the criteria). Follow the latest alerts here.