Rain & storms today, isolated severe threat this afternoon

After a warm week, lower humidity is set to arrive later today and especially Sunday. The cost: rain and storms–a few could be heavy and gusty.

Download East Texas Storm Team app to track storms, view Futurecast, and get custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.

A cold front is moving into East Texas this afternoon. Ahead of the front, there is ample Gulf moisture for us to see rain and storms.

Click here for our Interactive Radar.

While most storms will behave themselves, we do have enough warm air and wind energy for an isolated severe storm. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk through the afternoon–and the Storm Team expects any severe storm that would occur will be east of HWY 259 & Deep East Texas.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool down as drier air moves in. This will give us a less humid day on Sunday. Stay with the East Texas Storm Team for additional updates. If a weather alert is issued, you will see it below. You can click here for specific county weather alerts.