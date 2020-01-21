Rain could start as a winter mix Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is more rain on the way to East Texas this week. The good news is that it is out of here by Friday. The bad news is that it will be a cold rain, and there are indications that the rain could be accompanied by sleet and snow!

Before you get your hopes up about accumulating winter precipitation to shut our area down – that will not happen. As a matter of fact, this is a very short window as “warmer” air (above 32°) returns. Furthermore, our surface temperatures will be just above freezing – meaning anything that will fall will melt on contact with the ground.

WEATHER SET-UP:

Here’s the situation in the atmosphere. First, we have a disturbance moving from the Southwestern states toward the Plains – this will bring in clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Next, the low levels of the atmosphere (above 5,000 feet) will be below freezing at the onset of this precipitation – allowing the melting layer to be shallower than usual. This is why winter precipitation will be possible. The key takeaway is the surface 32° line for Wednesday morning. At this time, the forecast models have that primarily near and northeast of the Red River – which is where minor accumulation could occur on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, it will be a cold rain. You’ll see that below with Futurecast.

INSIDE THE MODELS:

Storm Team Meteorologists can get a clearer picture of the type of precipitation we expect by looking at a weather sounding (a vertical profile of the atmosphere displaying temperature, dew point, wind, and other weather measurements).

Looking at Wednesday morning’s weather sounding from one of the computer models, we can see that there is a point close to the surface that temperatures fall below freezing. But right at the surface, we go above freezing – and this is when we have that potential to see snowflakes or sleet fall, but then once it reaches the ground it will melt.

If you are wondering about road temperatures, our exclusive model keeps our roads well above freezing. Therefore, there should be no winter weather problems – just wet roads.

The rain continues through Thursday, and we could receive an inch or more.

