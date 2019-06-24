More storms Tuesday, isolated severe threat

Rain totals from Sunday we’re in the one to two-inch range, with isolated amounts near three inches. After a fairly quiet but humid Monday, another wave of energy will trigger additional showers and storms on Tuesday.

A few strong storms could be possible Tuesday with this next round, but it won’t be widespread. Heavy rain will be our primary concern.

Futurecast indicates that this next wave of rain could produce another one to two inches of rain.

The primary weather threat will be heavy rain, but if a severe storm does develop, it can contain gusty winds and hail. Tornado threat staying very low.

Check out the video above for more detailed look at Futurecast regarding storm timing.

