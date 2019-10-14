More rain returning through mid-week

We’ve finally seen our share of Fall weather! With this season comes the wild temperature swings, which also poses at least a chance of rain and storms. Ahead of our next cold front arriving late Tuesday & Wednesday morning, there is another opportunity for much-needed rainfall (some of it could produce rain amounts not seen since late Spring)!

The Setup:

Two features that will play a role in our rain chances through Wednesday morning.

First, increasing Gulf moisture. Our air has been rather dry since Friday’s front and cooler temperatures. On Monday, look for the dew points to rise to the middle 60s and by Tuesday in the upper 60s and near 70. This big increase in the low-level moisture will support rain for East Texas.

Second, a series of disturbances in the upper atmosphere will provide lift for rain and storms to occur, especially overnight Monday into Tuesday. Note the wind arrows from the west and southwest moving east and northeast–that is our upper-level moisture source.

The severe threat looks to be minimal for East Texas. The only day of concern would be Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front. This will be driven by how warm temperatures get Tuesday afternoon and if we see the sunshine (which looks to be very limited at this time).

The primary concern: heavy rain. Some amounts could go above 2 inches. Check out the video above for the latest look at Futurecast & potential rain amounts through Wednesday.

