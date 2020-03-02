Low severe threat Monday & Tuesday, heavy rain mid-week

Coming off a breezy & very warm weekend, we enter March with our first chance of severe storms. A lot has changed with the forecast guidance regarding rain and storm chances, and we want to provide you an update to help you prepare.

SUMMARY OF THIS WEEK’S WEATHER:

Monday: isolated severe storms possible ahead of a cold front.

Tuesday, Election Day: Showers & drizzle with cooler temperatures. Low chance for a severe storm in Deep East Texas. Rain increasing after 7 PM Tuesday.

Wednesday: Widespread rain and storms – some rain heavy at times.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app to stay ahead of the storm. Our app will use your location to keep you notified of severe weather alerts, lightning, and our forecast. In the radar section of our app, you will be able to view Futurecast up to 24 hours – which will be crucial as we get closer to Tuesday. Download for Apple and Android devices.

WEATHER SET-UP:

The Gulf moisture has been increasing in East Texas on Sunday thanks to the clouds and windy conditions. Even some light rain occurred. With the moisture present, our focus turns to the cold front that is moving south toward Texas. This front will be here on Monday evening, providing the focal point for a possible storm or two that could be severe.

MONDAY:

Monday will be breezy & warm. Starting in the 60s, and possible reaching the middle to upper 70s and perhaps near 80 if sunshine can be prevalent.

By Monday evening, the cold front approaches, and Futurecast does bring in a low-chance of a storm to the area. IF it forms, it could contain gusty winds and possible hail. A tornado would not be ruled out, but low chance.

TUESDAY:

If you recall, we were monitoring the potential of severe weather for Election Day. Now, it looks like that chance is next to zero thanks to the cold front arriving on Monday evening & night.

That means for Tuesday, cooler air will prevail. There will be some light rain and drizzle throughout the day with temperatures staying mostly in the 50s. Now, depending on the front placement Tuesday PM in Deep East Texas, there is still a small chance for a severe storm – but Futurecast does not detect that at this time.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY:

This is when the upper-level support will aid the increasing rain and storm chances to our area. By this point, we’re in the cooler air – so it’s just heavy rain and storms increasing into Wednesday. Rain & storms could total 2″ or more of rain.

Stay tuned for more updates on-air and online from the East Texas Storm Team.