Isolated severe storms Thursday evening

The East Texas Storm Team will be monitoring a small chance of severe storms on Thursday after 4 PM through early Friday morning. This is not a widespread threat to impact all viewers, this is primarily north of I-20. After this storm chance, there are daily rain chances through next week.

WEATHER SET-UP:

The stalled front that has been to our north since Tuesday afternoon will make a push south of the Red River on Thursday. This combined with Gulf moisture and an upper-level system in the Eastern Pacific will help aid in the storm threat for Thursday evening.

With the aforementioned ingredients present, there will be a decent amount of instability (daytime heating) to allow storm development to occur. This model below shows that storms will develop in the greatest areas of unstable air late Thursday afternoon before they move into East Texas by evening.

While not a significant threat to all of East Texas, there is definitely a risk of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal to Slight risk, meaning a few severe storms will be possible.

Watch our video above for the latest outlook.

Our primary threats will be hail and damaging wind gusts if the storms can hold severe strength. The tornado threat for East Texas is low compared to our neighbors to the northeast. Finally, heavy rain for locations north of I-20 looks possible through Friday afternoon–a 1-2 inch range is quite possible in these areas.

Stay weather aware on Thursday. Most of the day will be dry, and the rain chances won’t increase until after 3 PM.

There are more rain chances through next week, see the full forecast here.