Isolated severe storms possible tonight, heavy rain likely this week

Another active week of weather is on the way back to East Texas. This time, we’re looking at multiple waves of rain and storms, possibly resulting in rain totals over 2-3 inches by the end of the week. Before the heavier rain moves in, there is a low risk of strong to severe storms Sunday evening into Monday morning.

This severe weather risk for tonight into tomorrow morning is not an area-wide threat (and it’s very conditional), but mainly focused across our central and northern counties. This is where the Slight risk exists – indicating a few severe storms are possible.

Our primary concern with a severe storm that could occur through tomorrow morning is large hail and strong wind gusts. The tornado chance is very low, but given the wind energy we have seen today it cannot be ruled out.

WEATHER SET UP:

A cold front is approaching the I-35 area along the Red River. Ahead of this front, strong south winds have fueled temperatures to the middle 60s and lower 70s. All of these factors will aid in the rain and storm chances and the isolated chance of severe storms.

HAPPENING NOW:

This afternoon and through the evening, we will see spotty light showers move across the East Texas area. Most of this will not feature much lightning with it, and thus keeping our severe threat through the early evening low for East Texas.

FUTURECAST:

Let’s start with this evening, we will continue to see scattered showers and possibly a few storms. The cold front is north of DFW, so it’s the North Texas area initially that will see a better chance at stronger storms through most of the evening, and a low chance for East Texas.

Our Storm Team forecast model shown here is more aggressive with t-storms in the late evening hours for us compared to along the cold front, and that seems to be a good solution given how warm we are before the front arrives. Essentially, expect rain/storm chances to increase late evening and overnight.

For your morning commute Monday, cold front will be moving south of I-20. Most rain and storms will also push southward. Temperatures will be dropping from the 60s into the 50s (possibly 40s for some) behind the front. However, the rain is not finished, more will be expected midday Monday and into the rest of the afternoon, evening.

MORE RAIN TO COME:

So the severe storm chance is low for tonight and early Monday morning. Our next focus is the additional waves to rain to move through East Texas this week. Here is a look through Thursday.

Rain amounts could exceed 4 inches across East Texas – especially for areas closer to the Texas & Louisiana border.

Because of this potential, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through mid-week (more counties likely could reach the criteria). Follow the latest alerts here.

