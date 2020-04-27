WEATHER ALERT: Intense line of severe storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday

Our Storm Team has declared Tuesday as a Sever Weather Alert Day. While the majority of the day will not pose any severe risk, the timing to watch for is going to be after 8 PM and through early Wednesday morning up to 4 AM.

WEATHER SET-UP:

Another strong cold front will be sliding south into our area Tuesday night & early Wednesday. Ahead of that front, we will have a lot of energy in the atmosphere–driven by the gusty south winds and Gulf moisture. Even though this is a night event, the atmosphere will still retain energy so that the storms will maintain their strength & severity upon arrival to East Texas.

Because of this storm threat, the Storm Prediction Center has the majority of East Texas in an “Enhanced” risk. This means that numerous severe storms are possible. Our primary threat is damaging wind gusts, but hail & isolated tornadoes are possible too.

Here is a big picture look at Futurecast. Most of Tuesday is dry, but a few isolated showers or a storm in the afternoon is possible, chances dayside are under 40%. Severe storms form with the cold front first in Oklahoma, Kansas, & Missouri late Tuesday afternoon and then the line will work toward East Texas after dark. When the line arrives, we expect it to be noisy and with a significant damaging wind threat.

See our video above as we break down the storm timing.

