Humid weekend with storm chances increasing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The cool mornings and the warm but comfortable afternoons is coming to an abrupt end as we head into Father’s Day weekend. Increasing humidity will bring back the summer feel to East Texas and then prime the atmosphere for rain late in the weekend.

CHANGING WEATHER

Our main wind direction has been from the north this week, and it has kept us from any significant precipitation. Most importantly, we have not had to worry about a Heat Index temperature all week! Now that will change as south winds rapidly increase starting Friday.



Check out the Futurecast Winds Speeds – we will likely have wind advisories posted for our area.

The south winds will bring back plentiful Gulf moisture, leading to increasing rain chances as early as Saturday, but greater coverage to occur on Sunday & Monday.

See the video above as we look ahead to the weekend heat and storm chances.

While severe weather is not expected, storms could produce lightning and heavy rain at times. It is still a great reminder to download East Texas Storm Team app to track storms and get custom alerts for multiple locations. New features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.