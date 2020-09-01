Heavy rain & severe storm risk for the coming days

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Storm Team is tracking the potential of flooding rain in parts of our area through the week. There is a good chance that areas north of US HWY 79 (and especially north of HWY 80) could receive more than 3 inches of rain between Tuesday & Wednesday.

WEATHER SETUP:

The four main ingredients for storms are coming together to bring the heavy rain and possible flooding risk to portions of East Texas. I’ll break those down for you.

1. Moisture. This is evident by how humid it has been the last few afternoons. Gulf moisture will stay with us until the front can arrive at the end of the week.

2. Heat (instability). Similar to the moisture mentioned above, we have seen hot temperatures the last few days. This heat source is enough to keep storms lasting longer and produce more heavy rain.

3. Trigger (a front, upper disturbance). We have both of these nearby. The cold front is to our north and will stay stalled for the next few days.

Now the upper disturbance is set to move into Texas on Tuesday PM into Wednesday. It is coming from the Mountain/Pacific Northwest region. Both features will aid the lifting of the moisture and heat to generate storms.

4. Changing wind direction & speed. This will increase for the next few days, but will allow the moisture to reach the top of the storms, keeping the storm complex sustained and produce heavy rain (potential flooding).

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

TRACKING THE STORMS

The storms are already ongoing near the Red River, and more will develop into Tuesday morning. Most of this rain will stay just along and north of I-30.

Starting Tuesday, rain chances will increase along I-30 and move southward to East Texas by the afternoon and especially evening & overnight. This will give us the best chance to see rain and storms for mid-week.

The rain we expect to see could be very heavy. Some areas could receive over 3 inches, and Futurecast has potentially 5 inches in a few areas.

With the potential of this much rainfall, East Texas has been flagged for the possibility of excessive rainfall, which could lead to flooding. This threat for Tuesday & Wednesday at this time.

At this time, no Flash Flood Watch in effect, but I anticipate a watch issued for some of our counties on Tuesday. If a watch is issued, you’ll see it below. You can click here for specific county weather alerts.