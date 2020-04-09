Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through late evening

A slow-moving cold front is shifting south through East Texas this afternoon. Because of its slow nature, the storm threat has increased this afternoon and evening with the potential of a few severe storms also.

2:50 PM Thursday Update:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 PM.



Counties included: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, & Trinity.

The true & rich Gulf moisture present is south of HWY 31, which is where the Storm Prediction Center has an eye on for possible severe storms this afternoon & evening. This threat is primarily for strong wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

There is a lot of instability in the atmosphere where this Gulf moisture is present, and that combined with an upper disturbance and the cold front will trigger the severe weather potential. Also, a concern is a threat for Flash Flooding. Heavy rain in about a 2-3 hour time period could result in over 2-3 inches of rain in a few areas. Therefore, be on the lookout for possible flooding on roadways.

Stay with the East Texas Storm Team for additional updates.