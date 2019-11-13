Hard freeze tonight, rain returns Wednesday evening

After a cold Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning will be even colder. The good news, the fierce wind we had on Tuesday will be very light for your Wednesday. Either way – it’s cold. The Arctic air moves out after Wednesday morning.

Tuesday morning low temperatures started in the 20s, but it felt like the Teens for our area.

Tonight, temperatures are dropping quickly. Here is a current look at local temperatures.

The wind tonight is a lot lighter compared to the last 24 hours. Winds tonight will turn light to calm, and that means the wind chill will be essentially the air temperature.

FORECAST:

Wednesday morning, winds will be light to calm. This will allow for EVEN COLDER temperatures with a Hard Freeze. Forecast air temperatures for Wednesday in the lower 20s and some teens likely.

We will be close to record low temperatures for Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, clouds return and some rain will be expected by the evening through Thursday early afternoon. We will see milder temperatures, therefore all rain will be liquid.

Milder weather will gradually come back to East Texas by the end of the week.