Gusty storms likely Saturday

A dry and hot end to our week in East Texas. We’re keeping an eye on storms that are expected Saturday that will likely impact outdoor plans.

Tonight, those storms have been rolling through the Deep South states and into Louisiana. We don’t expect any rain here tonight. This is apart of the upper disturbance that will bring in the rain from the northeast – a pattern we typically do not see.

With this setup for Saturday, a few strong storms could be possible with this next round, but it won’t be widespread. Heavy rain will be our primary concern.

Where the heaviest rain occurs, Futurecast indicates possibly one to two inches of rain in some areas.

The primary weather threat will be heavy rain, but if a severe storm does develop, it can contain gusty winds and hail. Tornado threat staying very low.

Check out the video above for a

detailed look at Futurecast regarding storm timing.

