Tropical Storm Barry set to strengthen even further

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The tropical system in the northeastern Gulf is now being categorized as a tropical storm. It’s official name is Barry and could become a Category One hurricane later this week.

As of this morning the National Hurricane Center classified it as Tropical Storm Barry. As it enters warmer ocean water and weaker wind shear, it should get stronger. Barry could reach hurricane strength by Friday evening.

The various models do have this storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico but favoring a track through Louisiana. Current models are showing by Sunday morning we will be on the western edge of the area of uncertainty as this likely future hurricane moves inland. It will quickly weaken but flooding and damaging winds are possible especially in Louisiana.

We have several days to fine tune this forecast, so stay tuned for further updates from the East Texas Storm Team. See our latest forecast in the video above.