Flash flood threat for this morning

Since Sunday, rain totals have been in the 1-3 inch range for cities north of I-20 and especially near I-30. There has also been a band of heavy rain from Crockett to Alto to Alazan and to Timpson in Deep East Texas. Rain is increasing to our west and a threat for flash flooding is possible until the rain ends late today.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most East Texas counties through this evening. The final rain totals by Wednesday night could total between 3-6 inches for many areas, especially north of US-HWY 84. Follow the latest alerts here.

This is forecast new rain amounts on top of what has already been received so far.

HAPPENING NOW:

Additional showers and isolated storms will continue in East Texas. However, a lot more rain is increasing to our west. All of the rain moving from southwest to northeast.

FINAL ROUND OF RAIN WEDNESDAY MORNING:

The main upper-level system is moving east and this will increase the rain and storm chances for Wednesday. Very heavy rain looks likely in East Texas, and the timing comes at a bad time as the rain will mix with our morning rush. Traffic slowdowns can be expected.

After 9 AM Wednesday, the heaviest rain begins to move east and we will slowly see the rain end into the afternoon. Clouds will slowly clear overnight Wednesday into Thursday with sunshine back Thursday afternoon.

With the sun returning Thursday, we will have a drier end to the week. A nice warm-up is coming this weekend, but it also means more clouds and some rain as early as next Sunday.

