First Day of Fall: What does it mean for us here in East Texas?

While Meteorological Fall starts September 1st, Astronomical Fall begins today (September 22nd). Today is also known as the Autumnal Equinox. The sun is directly above the equator which means that the amount of daylight and darkness are the same. Nights are getting longer and days are becoming shorter. We’ll also see a significant drop in average temperatures over the next month.

When we think about Fall many of us think about leaves changing. Here’s a look at when the fall colors in the U.S. will be at their best:

This map shows that peak fall foliage will occur before November 2nd for most of the West, High Plains, Northern United States, and the Midwest. Most of the Lonestar State’s colors won’t peak until after November 2nd. While we have to wait longer for the leaves to change in Texas, we’re spoiled here in the Piney Woods. Here are the dates where the leaves will be at their best.