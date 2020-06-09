First 100-degree day of the year possible today

Since tropical system Cristobal stayed east and placed our region on the drier side of the storm, we have unfortunately dealt with the heat and humidity. Tuesday, a cold front will arrive and give a deserved break. But before that front arrives, we can expect our hottest temperatures of 2020 to occur.

FORECAST TEMPERATURES

As you plan your Tuesday, we’re looking at plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising through the 80s by midday and into the lower/middle 90s by 12 PM.

Thanks to a West-Southwest wind and a cold front arriving, temperatures will soar to the upper 90s for many areas, with 100s possible for locations west of HWY 69.

Reaching the 100-degree mark would be the first time this year in East Texas, and almost a month ahead of schedule. On average, we see our first 100-degree day in the mid-July.

FEELING HOTTER

Even though air temperatures will be close to 100°, the feels like temperature will be even higher. With Gulf moisture present (dew points in the 70s), this is added fuel to make it feel uncomfortable or even oppressive. Our Heat Index values will peak at 105° – 107° through this afternoon.

A cold front Tuesday evening will bring a small storm chance after 6 PM, then lower humidity for Wednesday & Thursday. Stay hydrated and cool.