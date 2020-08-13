First 100-degree day of the year, more through the weekend

Our summers in East Texas are generally hotter than what we’ve experienced this year. Right now, this is the hottest stretch of weather our area has seen and temperatures are finally hitting the 100-degree mark for the first time this summer.

As of 3 PM, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has hit 100° for the first time this year. The last time Tyler was above 100° was September 8, 2019, when we hit 101°.

The East Texas Regional Airport in Longview and the Angelina County Airport in Lufkin have also reached 100° this afternoon, per the official climate report is issued by the National Weather Service. Here are the other high temperatures so far today. The last time Longview hit at least 100° was September 7, 2019, and that temperature was 103°. For Lufkin, it was 100° on September 6, 2019.

Here is a closer look at temperatures in East Texas. These maps below will update through the afternoon.

The heat index this afternoon making it feel even hotter – everyone with a feels-like temperature above 100°.

While it has felt like above 100 degrees in July & August, the air temperatures have stayed rather benign compared to past summers. We are almost a month behind schedule to have our first 100-degree day, usually in mid-July.

This hot stretch of weather will continue as high temperatures could go up to 102° – 103° in some areas through Sunday.

RELIEF IS IN SIGHT!

We are tracking a cold front on the way for next week that will bring a round of “cooler” than average temperatures and a big break from the humidity. Look for high temperatures to be in the lower 90s and a few upper 80s, low temperatures in the 60s to near 70.