Early Alert: Severe storms possible for Election Day

The final days of February have arguably been the best stretch of weather we’ve had all month in East Texas. This is far better than the consistent rain and clouds we saw during the previous weeks. While February ends on a dry note, March starts our primary severe weather season and the first chance will come on Super Tuesday.

GULF MOISTURE RETURNING SUNDAY

The two ingredients we will experience first is the strong south wind & increasing humidity by late weekend. As temperatures rise to the 70s, the wind will help open up Gulf moisture to return Sunday & Monday.

RAIN STARTS MONDAY

After seeing the surface winds and humidity increase, we await an upper-level system to produce storms. The first wave of energy will enter East Texas on Monday afternoon, leading to a few showers or storms (especially for central and northern areas). Note the placement of the low (over Arizona) – because it’s so far from our area, our storm chance is not too high.

That low will gain momentum and move into Texas by Tuesday, and that’s the day where we could see heavy rain and some severe storms.

With all the weather ingredients coming together, we could see the chance of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has East Texas in a general risk to see possible strong or severe thunderstorms.

In the coming days (especially this weekend), we will receive more model data that will allow us to hone in on specifics such as timing, threats, greatest areas of severe potential, etc. Stay tuned to the Storm Team forecast on-air and online for the updated outlook.

In the meantime, we encourage you to download the East Texas Storm Team app. We know how volatile our weather can be in the Spring season. Our app will use your location to keep you notified of severe weather alerts, lightning, and our forecast. In the radar section of our app, you will be able to view Futurecast up to 24 hours – which will be crucial as we get closer to Tuesday. Download today for Apple and Android devices.

And before storms arrive, review and revise your safety plan with your family.