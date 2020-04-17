EARLY ALERT: Severe storms possible again this weekend

For the second consecutive weekend, we have another risk of severe storms in East Texas. March was rather quiet in terms of severe weather, but we are in the peak of severe weather season and it looks to be an active end to the Spring season.

Like last weekend, the main day for severe weather would reside on Sunday for East Texas. However, there is a low chance of hail in a few storms Saturday. Here are the outlooks for Saturday & Sunday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Saturday

On Saturday, we start with cloudy skies and cooler weather with temperatures in the lower 50s and a few 40s. Rain and a few storms will increase Saturday afternoon & evening. Again, if we do see these storms, they could pose a hail threat because we’re in the cooler air.

Sunday

On Sunday, that’s when our severe threat could occur. First, a warm front will lift back into East Texas. This front brings back rich Gulf moisture and low-level wind energy–two ingredients that will be needed to fuel storms. From there it will be from midday Sunday into the afternoon that storms could fire up in our area. The greater area of storms will be in Louisiana.

