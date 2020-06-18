Dust from Africa moves into Gulf, Texas next week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The summer season is usually summarized by the Texas heat, humidity, and little rain. While those statements have been true so far for the month of June, we cannot forget about the Atlantic hurricane season. Thankfully, tropical systems will likely not form anytime soon thanks to dust from the Sahara desert tracking into the Atlantic ocean. This dust can have an impact on your health but creates marvelous weather effects.

AFRICAN DUST ORIGINATION

This dust comes from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa. The strong winds at the surface lift the fine particles into the upper levels of the atmosphere and send it across the Atlantic Ocean and into the United States.

Here is a current look at where the dust is located now.

THE POSITIVE TO THE DUST

There are a few exciting things about this Saharan dust. We are able to see beautiful sky conditions for sunrise and sunset.

Another positive—lower tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean. This dust is transported by fast-moving winds between 5,000 and 25,000 feet. This means that as winds are stronger over the water, the less-likely chance that tropical development can occur. This layer of enhanced mid-level winds sending this train of dust into the Atlantic keeps the development of tropical systems off the coast of Africa slim to none.

NASA says “strong area of high altitude winds commonly called the African Easterly Jet. If these winds were constant, we would also experience fewer hurricanes.”

THE NEGATIVE OF THIS DUST

The African dust can be harmful to those with allergies and asthma—so it’s important to make sure you are taking it easy when outdoors. With this round of dust, there are indications that this could be a significant dust event.

Quick follow up on dust: If modeling is correct, we are looking at a very, very significant dust event over the western Gulf Coast by late next week. Like, I think this isn't a gorgeous sunset sort of deal so much as it is a "this is just acrid" kind of deal. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/MjIn0BmmjJ — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) June 17, 2020

In the coming days, we’ll have a better forecast for the African dust moving into East Texas and the Air Quality forecast from the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality (TCEQ).