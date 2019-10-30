Colder temperatures arriving faster on Wednesday

Colder air settles in for the remainder of the week, but it’s the first push of the air that will impact us quicker on Wednesday than previously thought. There could be a 30-35 degree temperature spread in East Texas on Wednesday as the front forces colder air from the Rockies & Plains into our area.

Track the rain and colder temperatures by downloading the East Texas Storm Team app. Receive custom messages and storm alerts from your East Texas Storm Team. Also, check Futurecast and watch the latest forecast video from our Storm Team Meteorologists. Download today for Apple and Android devices.

WEATHER SET UP:

The primary push of colder, drier, Canadian-like air is across the Central Plains and diving southward. It will be here late Wednesday into Thursday, and will clear out our clouds and precipitation chances. Tonight, there is more snow across the Rockies and into the Central Plains where it’s much colder. Look at the temperatures behind that front – very cold!

TRACKING RAIN

It will be a wet Wednesday with off and on rain showers and storms. Futurecast has rain not ending until very late Wednesday evening.

There is a LOW risk for a severe storm capable of wind gusts and hail. Some hail possible in a few heavier storms that occur after the colder air moves in. Keep that in mind.

MAIN FOCUS: TRACKING COLD

The cold is the big weather feature for this event. Temperatures will get colder by the hour on Wednesday as the front moves through.

Wednesday evening, we fall to the lower 40s and into the 40s. It will feel like the 30s for most areas due to a strong northwest wind.

Our current forecast low temperatures for Thursday morning will be in the lower 30s and near freezing for areas north-northwest of Tyler-Longview. Factor in the wind, it will feel like the 20s!

The good news, rain ends Thursday morning. Halloween will be dry but cold as temperatures will fall from the 40s to the 30s! A frost and freeze likely by Friday morning!