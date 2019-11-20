Clouds & rain return to end the week

We could not ask for better weather for this final week ahead of Thanksgiving. Monday & Tuesday had sunshine and very warm temperatures. Unfortunately, abrupt changes come by Wednesday – initially as clouds, then rain and a few storms for Thursday & Friday with a drop in temperatures by Friday afternoon.

NEAR RECORD HIGH TUESDAY

Tyler Pounds was one degree off of a record high on Tuesday. Temperatures usually average the middle 60s for highs at this time in November, so the 70s and lower 80s we had was a wonderful treat. The last time we touched 80 was October 24th.

CHANGES START WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is our day of transition to clouds. They will increase and thicken through the day Wednesday while staying warm. It will also be windy with gusts to 30 mph at times.

The culprit for the weather change, an upper disturbance over the Baja Peninsula. This will move east and lead to rain chances especially by Thursday, but some light rain possible as early as Wednesday evening.

RAIN LIKELY THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Our rain chances increase Thursday, especially north of US HWY 84. Friday is a likely chance of rain with a cold front, and even a few t-storms. See my video above with Futurecast tracking the rain timing for Thursday & Friday.

The result of the cold front will bring temperatures down late Friday afternoon. Here is the current trend from morning to midday to evening.

EARLY PEEK AT WEEKEND

At this time, no rain for this weekend. Clouds will clear out Saturday morning, and we should have another nice Fall weekend!

