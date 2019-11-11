Arctic plunge: cold temperatures moving in!

The Arctic front is moving through East Texas, and temperatures are dropping quickly behind the front. We will be left with at least two nights below freezing, with a hard freeze by Wednesday morning.

WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW:

With the cold front, there is some rain is occurring, but the main story is the temperature and the wind!

Click here to see the Interactive Radar – taking you down to street level, and you can also check Futurecast.

Here is a current look at local temperatures as the colder air moves in.

Also, the wind is a big deal, and that makes it feel even colder!

FORECAST:

After 5 PM, any lingering precipitation could be a rain/sleet/snow mixture. However, this will not accumulate because of the warm ground temperatures. The best chance of this will be south of I-20 and especially in Deep East Texas where the precipitation will likely be ongoing until around 12 AM Tuesday morning.

The rest of us will see temperatures fall into the 30s. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the middle 20s for most areas, but it will feel like the lower 20s and teens!!

Wednesday morning, winds will be light to calm. This will allow for EVEN COLDER temperatures with a Hard Freeze. Forecast air temperatures for Wednesday in the lower 20s and some teens possible.

Stay warm as this is a very early shot at winter-like weather for East Texas. Click here for the latest forecast.