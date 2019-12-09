A nearly 40-degree temperature drop & rain for Tuesday

A major cold front is moving in tonight to East Texas. We are tracking the temperature drop along with rain (and a brief chance of a winter mix). This will be a quick system but will leave a mark on our weather for the remainder of the week.

THE SETUP:

The first culprit is the cold front arriving now to East Texas. Ahead of the front, a few showers are developing in southern areas. That front is noted below by the temperature change and the wind shift.

Now, the second piece to this puzzle is the upper-level support bringing in the rain and additional colder air from the north. This will increase late Monday night into Tuesday, generating the rain and the possibility of sleet & snow to mix in with the rain.

FUTURECAST:

Once the upper-level support increases over East Texas, we will start to see rain fill in and become more widespread for Tuesday morning and lasting essentially all day. There is a chance of sleet/snow to mix in with the rain. Since surface air temperatures will stay above freezing, there will be no impact of winter precipitation accumulation (fall as sleet pellets or snowflakes, but melt on impact to surface).

As far as road temperatures are concerned, they too will stay above freezing as the rain falls on Tuesday.

POSSIBLE BLACK ICE WEDNESDAY AM:

As the rain ends and the winds become light from the Northeast, we will have to monitor some elevated surfaces for possible freezing of any remaining moisture. We could see some isolated spots of black ice for the Wednesday morning commute – so drivers will be urged to use caution there. Note the road temperatures will dip down to around or below freezing along with the air temperatures.

After Wednesday morning’s minor concern, the sun is back and it is a cool December day as we will end the workweek on a dry note. Click here for the latest forecast.