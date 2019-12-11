A cold night and sunshine returns on Wednesday

The rain is gone, and now we await the clouds to clear for the remainder of the night.

The rain received from Monday night through Tuesday was nearly an inch for a few areas, but most locations received between one-third to three-quarters of an inch. Where heavier rain fell Monday evening with the cold front, amounts of 1-2 inches were noted by our Storm Team Weather Watchers and doppler radar estimates.

The focus for the overnight and early morning hours is the cold and freezing temperatures. Below are the current conditions from the cloud cover to the temperatures & what it feels like with the wind.

FORECAST:

Moving into Wednesday morning, the clouds will clear out and temperatures will be down to the upper 20s and lower 30s. A frost and freeze will be expected in East Texas.

On Wednesday, a lot of sunshine will occur and it will be a better looking day. Despite a prettier day, it will remain cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Looking long term toward the weekend, we will see a spike in temperatures as south winds return. This will send us to the 60s and 70s this weekend. Another cold front coming next Monday and that will bring rain and colder temperatures again!

