Weekend Forecast: Warmer & humid weekend, lower humidity next week

by: Marcus Bagwell, Brian Alonzo

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-7-19

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Areas of fog and dew possible through just after daybreak Saturday. Mild. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Winds: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon with increasing humidity. High: 90. Winds: NW 10 mph. Feels like temperatures to the middle 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and very warm. The warmest day of the weekend. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: North 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in some areas.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Approaching cold front will trigger a few showers and storms. For now, a 10% chance, but could increase. Overnight lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stronger front bringing in lower humidity. 10% chance for a few showers mainly west of Tyler and Jacksonville – could increase and expand in coverage. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, but less humid. Low: 65. High: 84. Winds: NNE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Low: 62. High: 84. Winds: North 10 mph. 

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cool morning, and we heat back up in the afternoon (still with low humidity). Lows: 63-65. Highs: 87-89. Winds: North 5-10 mph on Thursday. SE 10 mph on Friday.

