Weekend Forecast: Very humid, storms increase for Sunday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast:

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Mainly clear and warmer. Patchy dense fog in the pre-dawn hours. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: East, SE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine with a 20% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A 40% chance of storms during the day, especially central and northern areas. 30% chance in Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 88-90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 30% chance of rain and a few storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms possible, chances at 40%. Not as warm. Low: 74. High: 85. Winds: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain remaining. Heating back up. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: SW 15 mph.