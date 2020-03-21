Weekend Forecast: More rain returning late Saturday into Sunday

OVERNIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Mainly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the 40s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A dry start to the day, but more rain Saturday evening and night. Chances increase to near 100%. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain to start the day, and then milder in the afternoon. Rain chances around 50%. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Isolated shower, chance under 20%. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 61. High: 84. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and unseasonably warm. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of t-storms. Low: 53. High: 77. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.