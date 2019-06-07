WEEKEND FORECAST: Enjoy summer-like weather

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-7-19

TODAY: Morning clouds thin to a partly sunny afternoon. Warm day. A 20% chance of an isolated evening t-storm, mostly in our northern counties. High: 85. Winds: West-Northwest 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover thins into the overnight. Broken clouds and dry. Low: 69, Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 69. High: 91. Winds NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stronger front bringing in lower humidity. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, but less humid. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Low: 62. High: 87. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cool morning, and we heat back up in the afternoon (still with low humidity). Low: 65. High: 90. Winds: East, turning South 5-10 mph.