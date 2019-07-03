WEDNESDAY PM FORECAST: Variable clouds and humid; few showers and isolated storms for Independence Day

We have another chance for showers and isolated storms for the 4th of July. After Thursday, the heat with a lot more sunshine will return. 

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy night with a few isolated showers ending Chance less than 20%. Low: 73, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% to 40% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Nice evening by the time fireworks start. High: 89. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: South-Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: 74-75. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds South-Southwest 10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Low: 75, High: 94. Winds SW 10 mph

